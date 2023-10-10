Samsung launches India-exclusive Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: Report

close
South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched in India the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. These tablets join the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which was launched in the country last week. Both the tablets in the Galaxy Tab A9 series are India-exclusive and may launch in other global markets later this year, according to a news report on Android Authority.
Citing Amazon India listing page, Android Authority reported that the Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch HD LCD display (1340 x 800) of 60Hz refresh rate. MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage, powers it. The Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 2MP camera on the front. A 5,100mAh battery, supported by 15W fast-charger, powers it.

About the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, the report said thetablet sports an 11-inch fullHD+ LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, powers it. It sports an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. The Tab A9 Plus is powered by a 5,100mAh battery, same as the baseline model.
As for the variants, Android Authority reported the Wi-Fi only variant for the baseline Tab A9 is priced at Rs 12,999 and the cellular variant at Rs 15,999. The Wi-Fi variant of the Tab A9 Plus with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, while the cellular variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999. The report said that the 128GB storage variant with cellular support is currently unavailable on the Amazon India website. It also states that the tablet is currently available for pre-orders in India, with availability starting October 17.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

