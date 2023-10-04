Samsung may announce cloud gaming service exclusively for Galaxy devices

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is reportedly planning to announce its own cloud gaming service, which would be available exclusively to its range of Galaxy devices. The announcement is likely to happen during the Samsung Developer Conference, which is scheduled for October 5. A recent report by Korea Economic Daily states that Samsung has been working on the cloud gaming platform for the past few months.





Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details The report added that the cloud gaming service from Samsung has been undergoing beta testing over the past few months and can start rolling out to Galaxy devices in the upcoming week. This new cloud gaming platform is expected to be exclusive to Galaxy smartphones and tablets only.

According to media reports, Samsung's cloud gaming service would provide users with the ability to play games without the need for downloading them onto their devices. It is expected that Galaxy device users will be able to access and play a selection of games available on the Samsung's Galaxy app store and Game launcher directly on their devices.

Although the platform itself is expected to be free to use, users may have to pay developers if they wish to play their game. This may allow Samsung to tap into additional revenue streams, including advertising, subscription fees, and revenue from developers for featuring their games on the platform.

Additionally, the report said, Samsung is planning to reduce the fees charged to developers on both its own app store and Google Play Store. This move would not only attract more developers to the platform, but also incentivise them to create exclusive apps and services tailored for Samsung's ecosystem.

Samsung already boasts a Gaming Hub on its TVs and monitors, which allows users to stream games directly from major cloud gaming platforms such as Xbox Cloud, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now. This existing infrastructure sets the stage for a seamless integration of Samsung's upcoming cloud gaming service into its ecosystem.