Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

All three devices in the Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition series are expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S9 Tab FE, and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S9 Tab FE, and Galaxy Buds FE

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 4 unveiled the Galaxy S23 FE (fan edition) smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets, and Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones. The Galaxy S23 FE is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple Indigo and Tangerine colours at $599. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet series encompassed a vanilla model and a Plus model, with price starting at $449. The Galaxy Buds FE are offered in Graphite and White colours at $99. All three products are expected to launch in India soon.
“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”
  • Display: 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (up to 120Hz refresh rate)
  • Dimensions and Weight: 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g
  • Rear camera: 50MP (f1.8) main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f2.2 and FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto (f2.4, 3x optical zoom)
  • Front camera: 10MP (f2.4)
  • Processor: 4nm
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Battery: 4,500
  • Charging: 25W wired, fast wireless charging 2.0, and wireless powershare
  • Platform: Android 13
  • Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications
  • Display: 10.9-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
  • Dimensions and weight: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G)
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage
  • Battery: 8,000 mAh
  • Platform: Android 13
  • Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
  • Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
  • Protection: IP68
  • Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 12.4-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
  • Dimensions and weight: 185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G)
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Processor: Octa-core
  • Configuration: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage
  • Battery: 10,090 mAh
  • Platform: Android 13
  • Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
  • Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
  • Protection: IP68
  • Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Specifications

  • Weight: Each Bud 5.6g | Case 40g
  • Speaker: 1-way
  • Mics: 3 (2 outer + 1 inner)
  • Battery: Earbuds – 60 mAh | Case – 479 mAh
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 (auto switch)
  • Codecs: Scalable (Samsung), AAC, SBC
  • Sensors: Proximity, Hall, and Touch
  • Compatibility: Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB RAM

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

