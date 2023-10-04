Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 4 unveiled the Galaxy S23 FE (fan edition) smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets, and Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones. The Galaxy S23 FE is offered in Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple Indigo and Tangerine colours at $599. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet series encompassed a vanilla model and a Plus model, with price starting at $449. The Galaxy Buds FE are offered in Graphite and White colours at $99. All three products are expected to launch in India soon.
“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”
- Display: 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (up to 120Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and Weight: 76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g
- Rear camera: 50MP (f1.8) main + 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f2.2 and FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto (f2.4, 3x optical zoom)
- Front camera: 10MP (f2.4)
- Processor: 4nm
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Battery: 4,500
- Charging: 25W wired, fast wireless charging 2.0, and wireless powershare
- Platform: Android 13
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications
- Display: 10.9-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and weight: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G)
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
- Processor: Octa-core
- Configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage
- Battery: 8,000 mAh
- Platform: Android 13
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
- Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
- Protection: IP68
- Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: Specifications
- Display: 12.4-inch LCD (up to 90Hz refresh rate)
- Dimensions and weight: 185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G)
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide-angle
- Processor: Octa-core
- Configuration: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage
- Battery: 10,090 mAh
- Platform: Android 13
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth v5.3
- Sound: Dual-speaker by AKG, supports Dolby Atmos
- Protection: IP68
- Accessories: S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Specifications
Also Read
Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here
Samsung launches Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here
Samsung to launch Galaxy S23FE smartphone in India on Oct 4: What to expect
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Dolby Atmos-powered wireless earbuds on budget
Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Tab S9 series in India: Price, specs
Sony launches WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 24,990: Details
CMF by Nothing goes official, debuts Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65W GaN
Sale of Apple iPhone 15 sees 100% growth versus iPhone 14's on Day 1
OnePlus announces Pad Go tablet, schedules launch for October 6: Details
Honor 90 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here
- Weight: Each Bud 5.6g | Case 40g
- Speaker: 1-way
- Mics: 3 (2 outer + 1 inner)
- Battery: Earbuds – 60 mAh | Case – 479 mAh
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 (auto switch)
- Codecs: Scalable (Samsung), AAC, SBC
- Sensors: Proximity, Hall, and Touch
- Compatibility: Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB RAM