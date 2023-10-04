Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Google is set to kick off its annual Made by Google event on October 4. The technology giant is hosting an in-person event in New York, US where it is expected to announce the Pixel 8 series smartphones and Pixel Watch 2. Alongside, the company is expected to announce a new colour variant of the Pixel Buds Pro and share the release date of Android 14. Below are the details:

Made by Google: When and where to watch

The Pixel devices launch event is set to kick off at 10 AM Eastern Time (ET), which is 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It essentially means the event will start at 7:30 PM in India for the audience watching it online on YouTube and social media platforms. For convenience, a YouTube video has been embedded towards the end of the article.

Made by Google: What to expect

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro:

In the smartphone line, Google would debut the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Starting with Pixel 8, it would sport a 6.17-inch OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Tensor G3 chip, which is likely made in collaboration with Samsung, the Pixel 8 would be offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

On the camera front, the Pixel 8 would sport a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The ultra-wide-camera would feature autofocus, which would enable it to double up as a macro sensor for close-up shots. On the front, the Pixel 8 would sport a 10.5MP camera sensor in a center-aligned display punch-hole. Like with previous Pixel smartphones, a strong software suite from Google would power the imaging system in the Pixel 8. It would feature tools such as Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Eraser. The Pixel 8 would be based on Android 14, which is expected to rollout for other compatible devices soon.

Coming to the Pixel 8 Pro, it would sport a 6.8-inch OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the two-side curved display on the predecessor, however, the Pixel 8 Pro would feature a flat display. It would be powered by the same Tensor G3 chip, but paired with 12GB RAM.

On the camera front, the Pixel 8 Pro would get a 48MP telephoto lens (up to 5x optical zoom) in addition to a 50-megapixel main camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Like the vanilla model, the ultra-wide-camera on the Pro model would feature autofocus that would enable it to double up as a macro sensor for close-up shots. On the front, the Pixel 8 Pro would sport a 10.5MP camera sensor in a center-aligned display punch-hole. On the imaging-related software side, it would get the manual controls for both videos and photos. This would be on top of other features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Eraser. The Pixel 8 Pro would be based on Android 14.

Pixel Watch 2:

It would be similar to the first-generation Pixel Watch, but with a new processor and software features. Google is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chip, which is expected to bring performance and power efficiency. The watch is expected to boot WearOS 4 with support for ultrawide-band chip for precise location tracking capabilities. As for the health and fitness features, the Watch 2 is expected to get the Fitbit suite that it debuted with the Watch.

Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2: India launch details

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are arriving in India on October 5, together with the Pixel Watch 2.

Made by Google: Livestream