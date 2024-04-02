Sensex (    %)
                             
Samsung preparing Ultra model in Galaxy Z Fold line with S24 Ultra cameras

Ultra is not the only new model, Samsung is reportedly also working on an affordable foldable model in the Galaxy Z Fold line-up

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Samsung is reportedly working on an “Ultra” model in the Galaxy Z Fold line of foldable devices for 2024 release. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung would launch two models in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 line with the top-end model inheriting the “Ultra” prefix from the Galaxy S-series smartphones.
There have been reports in the past suggesting that the South Korean technology giant is working on an additional foldable smartphone apart from the regular Galaxy Z Fold model. The company was expected to announce a more affordable model based on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, recent reports suggest that the company is now planning on a more expensive and better equipped variant.
According to the report, Samsung is working on a smartphone that has been internally named SM-F958. Previously, the suffix “F” has been used for Galaxy Z Fold series smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946) and Galaxy Z Fold 4 (SM-F936). Interestingly, every foldable device by Samsung up until now has had the number “6” at the end but the upcoming model which is reported to be under development has “8”. Samsung has been using the number “8” for its Galaxy S series Ultra models such as Galaxy S24 Ultra (SM-S928).
Therefore, it is likely that Samsung would unveil an Ultra variant for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is expected to be launched in July, this year.  
Earlier, there were reports that Samsung is planning to incorporate a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor from its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, with an alleged “Ultra'' variant in the works, it is likely that Samsung will keep its flagship camera sensor from the S-series Ultra variants for the high-end foldable device.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be a physical variation of the regular Fold 6, but with SPen built in.

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Technology

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

