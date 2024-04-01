OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: Price, specs, and introductory offers

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus launched the Nord CE4 smartphone in India on April 1. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options – both with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM as standard.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 boasts a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast-wired charging. It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble from April 4.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

OnePlus Nord CE4: Availability and introductory offers

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available from April 4 onwards on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and select retail outlets. Consumers can pre-book the smartphone by paying Rs 999 from April 1 to April 3. On pre-book orders, OnePlus is bundling the Nord Buds 2r with the smartphone at no additional cost.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone from April 4 onwards are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 2,500 on trade-in deals – for smartphones worth Rs 5,000 and more. If the exchange value of the device is between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 on top of the trade-in value.

Customers purchasing the smartphone from April 5 onwards can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on select bank cards. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to 6 months from select banks.

OnePlus Nord CE4: Specifications