These five POCO smartphones will get Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS in Q2

Following Xiaomi’s announcement, its spin-off brand POCO has announced the rollout plan for the Xiaomi HyperOS update. POCO India, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced the list of smartphones that will be receiving the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.

Following POCO smartphones are eligible to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update:

POCO F4

POCO M4 Pro

POCO C65

POCO M6

POCO X6 Neo

POCO India on X





Additionally, the company has confirmed that the POCO X6, POCO M4 5G and POCO M6 Pro have received the HyperOS update in the month of March during the final phase of Q1 roll-out plan. Here is the list of POCO smartphones that have already received the HyperOS update:

HyperOS: List of updated devices

POCO X6

POCO M4 5G

POCO M6 Pro

POCO C55

POCO M5

POCO X5

POCO X5 Pro

POCO X6 Pro

POCO F5

Earlier, Xiaomi released the list of devices that will be receiving the HyperOS update during the second quarter of 2024. The list included Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C series, Redmi Note 11 series, and more. Below is the complete list of Xiaomi devices that are eligible for the system update in Q2:

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi K501

Redmi 13C Series

Redmi 12

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11 Series

Xiaomi HyperOS is the company’s latest Android-based operating system that launched last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. Xiaomi plans on replacing its MIUI OS with HyperOS on all devices including home devices and wearables.