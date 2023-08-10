Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday announced it had received over 100,000 pre-bookings in India for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5 in first 28 hours. Announced on July 26, the 2023 foldable devices from Samsung have been available for pre-bookings in India from July 27. The devices will be available for purchase in India from August 18.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations. I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Details

The smartphone sports a 3.4-inch cover display, powered by Flex Window interface. The interface is customisable, supports widgets, and works with gesture navigation similar to WearOS-based Galaxy Watch series. Besides the large cover display, the 2023 flip-style foldable brings improved hinge mechanism called Flex Hinge. It makes the phone folds flat, something that the previous generation models in the flip series could not. As for the bendable display, it is a 6.7-inch fullHD+ panel of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Imaging is covered by dual 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back, and a 10MP camera sensor on the front. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy system-on-chip, the phone comes in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM. The phone is powered by 3,700 mAh battery. As for the protection, the phone is IPX8 rated and boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back panel.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Details

The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch cover display of 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 7.6-inch bendable display of 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Flip 5, the Fold gets Flex Hinge that makes it fold flat. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the phone has a 10MP camera sensor on the cover, and a 4MP camera sensor on the inner display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy system-on-chip, the phone comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB on-board storage variants with and 12GB RAM as standard across models. The device is powered by 4,400 mAh battery. As for the protection, the phone is IPX8 rated and boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back panel.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 onwards.