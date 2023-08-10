Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65629.16 -366.65
Nifty (-0.63%)
19508.00 -124.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.02%)
5397.65 + 1.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
38012.25 -24.75
Nifty Bank (-0.86%)
44495.25 -385.45
Heatmap

Gmail app for Android, iOS to get native translation feature soon: Details

Gmail app for Android will get the translation feature in two weeks, and it will be available for iOS devices on August 21

Google, Gmail

The new feature will roll out to Android users in two weeks

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American software giant Google has announced a new feature for its Gmail app that would allow users to natively translate an email. The new feature, soon rolling out for Android and iOS devices, would detect a language and translate the email automatically.

“For years, our users have conveniently translated emails in Gmail on the web to over 100 languages. Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages," said Google in a blogpost.

The feature is compatible with 100 languages with support for more languages expected in future.

Earlier, the translation feature was available on the web interface but not on Gmail smartphone app. Therefore, users had to either copy and paste the email content into Google Translate or take a screenshot and upload it on Google Lens for translation. Now, the translate feature would be natively supported in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices.

The new feature works by detecting the language of the email content and displaying a banner at the top of the email that offers the user to translate it into the set language.

For example, if an email is in English and the user’s language is Spanish, they can tap on “Translate to Spanish” to see the translated text.

Also Read

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

IISc team makes indigenous industrial-grade autopilot system for drones

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Apple adds Discovery Station on Apple Music: Here's all you need to know

Samsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023 is live now on Samsung's official website


To translate an email on mobile, a user can tap on the ‘Translate’ option located in the three-dot overflow menu at the top-right corner of an email. A user can choose his/her output language in settings, and a prompt appears when the contents of an email do not match the “Gmail display language”.

A user can also dismiss the banner if he/she does not want to translate the email or can opt for never translating emails from a certain language.

Additionally, users can customise their translation preferences in the settings, where they can select which languages they want to always or never translate.

The new feature will roll out to Android users in two weeks, and it will launch on iOS devices on August 21.

Here is how to use the translation feature on Gmail app:

To translate a message, tap on the ‘Translate’ option at the top of the email
 
Users can dismiss the translation option, but it will reappear if Gmail detects that the email’s content is different from the set language
 
To turn off the translate banner for a particular language, tap and accept the ‘Don’t translate [language] again’ prompt that appears on dismissing the banner
Topics : Google Google gmail Gmail Android Apple iOS BS Web Reports Technology

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayBihar STET 2023 RegistrationsGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeRBI MPC Meet Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadCapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon