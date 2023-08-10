Confirmation

Threads rolls out new features, including 'share post to Instagram DMs'

Alongside, Meta has rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help verify users' identity on platforms like Mastodon

threads, instagram threads

Image: Threads (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced new features to Threads, the text-based social media app. The features include directly post sharing in Instagram DMs, custom alt-text for photo/video, and a new mention button to easily mention someone's account.

Users of the social media app will now be able to share Thread posts on Instagram through direct messages. The new mention button is said to make it easier for a user to mention someone's account in a Thread post. Besides, users will now be able to add custom alt-text for photos and videos by attaching the image and video and tapping Alt text. Lastly, users will be able to see all the threads they have liked and also sort the accounts they follow.

On August 9, Meta had announced that Threads users will be able to verify their profile on Mastodon, BlueSky and other related platforms. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote on Threads: "We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon. You can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify your identity. Proud of the team for taking meaningful steps towards adopting open standards and the fediverse."

The text-based social media app has been a big success for Meta. The app made a record 100 million sign-ups in only five days. This led to defensive responses from Twitter founder Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino. Thread’s estimated user count currently stands at 122 million. Threads had crossed 2 million sign-ups in the first two hours and surpassed 100 million users within five days. The previous record-holder, ChatGPT, took roughly two months to reach 100 million users.

Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Social Media Instagram Twitter

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

