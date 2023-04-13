Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean electronics maker has detailed some of the specifications of the smartphone. Samsung said the Galaxy M14 5G would boast segment-best features such as 50-megapixel primary camera in a triple rear camera set-up, a 6000 mAh battery and 5nm process based Exynos 1330 system-on-chip.

“Continuing the legacy of Galaxy M Series, which was conceptualized to offer segment-leading features to tech-savvy GenZ consumers, Galaxy M14 5G boasts of segment-best features such as 50MP triple rear camera setup, Monster 6000 mAh battery & 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor,” said Samsung. “The Galaxy M14 5G supports 13 5G bands giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.”

Earlier, Samsung refreshed its A-series with the launch of Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G. The Galaxy A54 5G is offered in awesome lime, awesome graphite, and awesome violet colours. It comes in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999.

In addition, the Galaxy M14 5G would support Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet & more that are unique to Samsung One UI. It would boot Android 13 operating system out of the box and is promised to get up to two generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates. Samsung said the Galaxy M14 5G will be launched on Amazon, Samsung online and across select retail outlets.