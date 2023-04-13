close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google releases first public Beta of Android 14 with new features

Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters

IANS San Francisco
Android

Android

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

"Today we're releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more," Google said in a blogpost.

Among the features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation to help improve back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app.

The back arrow also compliments the user's wallpaper or device theme.

Android 14 also introduces a new system share sheet -- the page that opens when you tap to share content, allowing developers to add custom app-specific actions to the top of the share menu.

Google describes this as an 'improved' experience compared to Android share sheets that always sort share targets alphabetically.

Also Read

Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system

Twitter now supports themed icons in latest Android 13 update: Report

Upcoming Android 14 likely to change share sheet in supported devices

Google, Samsung's 'Health Connect' app might integrate into Android 14

Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance

Vivo to export 1 mn 'Made in India' smartphones, invest Rs 3,500 cr in 2023

Over 150 AI chatbot apps launched in Q1, user spending up 4,000%

Google CEO Sundar Pichai hints at more layoffs, wants to ensure efficiency

Client conversations dominated by ChatGPT, says TCS COO Subramaniam

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

In addition, the new share sheet uses more app signals to determine how the direct share targets should rank, the company mentioned.

Android 14 beta also includes new graphical features, such as morphing effects and enhanced language settings, which automatically assign language preferences to applications.

Privacy is also improved by allowing apps to limit the visibility of sensitive data to access services that claim to assist disabled users.

According to Google, users who are particularly vulnerable can take advantage of the new privacy protections to prevent accidental transfers of money or purchases in shopping apps.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

Topics : Google Android | Google India

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

OpenAI will pay people to highlight vulnerabilities in bot ChatGPT

ChatGPT
2 min read

WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report

WhatsApp
2 min read

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality video, more

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Premium

Apple market share in Indian PC market to go up in 2023, say analysts

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

OnePlus 9 5G available at discounted price in India: Details here

OnePlus 9 5G
2 min read

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read

IMF cuts FY24 India growth forecast to 5.9% as global banking crisis weighs

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon