Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details

'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in: Details

OpenAI is testing a "Sign in with ChatGPT" feature to rival Google Sign-In, aiming to let users access third-party apps using ChatGPT credentials

OpenAI

OpenAI to release new open-weight language model (Image: OpenAI)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is set to go head-to-head with Google as it is exploring ways for users to sign in to third-party applications with their ChatGPT account. Google has been letting users sign in with their Google accounts into third-party applications for years, and now the ChatGPT maker is planning to enter the market with the same aspiration.
 
According to an OpenAI web page, developers who want to integrate this service into their apps may record their interest by filling out a form.

What is the reasoning behind OpenAI doing this?

As per a report by TechCrunch, ChatGPT has grown into one of the world’s largest consumer applications, with around 600 million monthly active users. Building on this reach, OpenAI is exploring new consumer-facing areas like online shopping, social platforms, and personal technology.
 
 
A possible “Sign in with ChatGPT” feature could position the company to compete with major tech firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft by offering a streamlined way to access third-party services. 

Also Read

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins OpenAI: What to know about Apple's former design chief

Responsible

Schengen Visa Rejection Rates Rise to 18%, Visament Offers Solution Through Document Verification

Rupee dollar

Best of BS Opinion: Should RBI cut its intervention in currency markets?

EMPIRE OF AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI, THE OPTIMIST: Sam Altman, OpenAI, and the Race to Invent the Future

Hey ChatGPT, which one of these versions truly is the real Sam Altman?

Ethical AI

The Ethical Compass: An upGrad Learner Explores Decision Science in India's Business Landscape

OpenAI launched Sign in with ChatGPT’s preview

Earlier this month, OpenAI launched a preview of the “Sign in with ChatGPT” experience for developers in Codex CLI, the company’s open-source AI coding tool for terminals. The feature allowed developers to connect their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts. OpenAI offered Plus users $5 in API credits to sign in with ChatGPT, and Pro users $50 in API credits.
 
As per the report, OpenAI seems to be interested in integrating the sign-in service with a broad array of companies. The developer interest form asks companies to specify their app’s user base, ranging from tiny companies with fewer than 1,000 weekly users to massive apps with over 100 million weekly users. The form also asks developers how they charge for AI features today and whether they’re customers of the OpenAI API. 
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers

WhatsApp for iPad

WhatsApp for iPad: How to download, sign-in process, and supported features

Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic's Claude gets voice mode similar to ChatGPT, Gemini: How it works

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 28 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Topics : Google OpenAI ChatGPT Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon