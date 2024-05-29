Sony announces promotional discounts on PS5 Slim, VR2, select gaming titles

Sony has announced promotional discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and select PS5 and PS4 game titles for a limited period. Dubbed “Days of Play”, the promotional discounts are applicable on Sony gaming products from today (May 29) till June 12, or until stocks last – said the Japanese electronics maker in a press note.

The “Days of Play” promotional discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and select PS5 and PS4 game titles can be availed on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select retail outlets.

For reference, Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Slim in India earlier this year at Rs 54,990 for the Disc variant and Rs 44,990 for the Digital edition. During the offer period, the PS5 Slim Disc variant is offered at a discounted price of Rs 49,990, and PS5 Slim Digital variant at Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 Slim Series: Details

The PlayStation 5 Slim features a sleek design with support for Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and increased internal storage. The Slim Disc version is 18 per cent lighter compared to its predecessor, while the Digital edition is 30 per cent lighter than the previous generation model. Both versions are offered with up to 1TB of storage. The PS5 Slim supports up to 4K resolution video out at 120 frames-per-second and HDR viewing experience.