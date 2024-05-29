Business Standard
Sony announces promotional discounts on PS5 Slim, VR2, select gaming titles

Dubbed "Days of Play", the promotional discounts on Sony gaming products can be availed on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select retail outlets

Sony PlayStation5

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has announced promotional discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and select PS5 and PS4 game titles for a limited period. Dubbed “Days of Play”, the promotional discounts are applicable on Sony gaming products from today (May 29) till June 12, or until stocks last – said the Japanese electronics maker in a press note.

The “Days of Play” promotional discounts on PS5 (slim models), DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and select PS5 and PS4 game titles can be availed on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select retail outlets.
For reference, Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Slim in India earlier this year at Rs 54,990 for the Disc variant and Rs 44,990 for the Digital edition. During the offer period, the PS5 Slim Disc variant is offered at a discounted price of Rs 49,990, and PS5 Slim Digital variant at Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 Slim Series: Details

The PlayStation 5 Slim features a sleek design with support for Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and increased internal storage. The Slim Disc version is 18 per cent lighter compared to its predecessor, while the Digital edition is 30 per cent lighter than the previous generation model. Both versions are offered with up to 1TB of storage. The PS5 Slim supports up to 4K resolution video out at 120 frames-per-second and HDR viewing experience.

Sony’s Days of Play promotional discounts

Product MRP (Rs) Promo MRP (Rs)
PS5 Console Slim DISC     54,990                       49,990
PS5 Console Slim Digital     44,990                       39,990
PS5 DualSense Black, White       5,990                           4,299
PS5 DualSense-Colours       6,390                           4,299
PLAYSTATION VR2     57,999                       47,999
HORIZON COTM VCH PS VR2     61,999                       51,999
PS5 Spider-Man 2         4,999                           3,999
PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered         2,999                           2,499
PS5 Rise of the Ronin         4,999                           3,999
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition         3,999                           2,999
PS5 God of War Ragnarök         4,999                           2,999
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection         2,999                           1,499
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West         3,999                           2,499
PS5 Gran Turismo 7         4,999                           2,999
PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake         4,999                           2,999
PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut         2,999                           1,499
PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart         4,999                           2,499
PS5 Returnal         4,999                           2,499
PS5 Demon's Souls         4,999                           2,499
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales         3,999                           1,999
PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5)         3,999                           1,999
PS5 The Nioh Collection         4,999                           1,999

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

