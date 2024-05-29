Google's Chromebook Plus gets big AI boost to rival Copilot Plus PCs

Google has announced artificial intelligence and gaming features for Chromebook Plus to rival Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs. Google said that Chromebook Plus laptops will now come with built-in Gemini-powered AI features such as help me write, AI-generated wallpapers, and Magic Editor in Google Photos app. Devices based on Google’s Chromebook platform also get new features such as simplified sync with Android smartphones, new Game dashboard, and more. Below are the details:

Google AI on Chromebook Plus: What’s new

Help me write: Using the integrated help me write feature, Chromebook Plus users can now leverage Gemini AI to get writing suggestions or generate new text from scratch using text prompt. Help me write feature can rewrite existing text or can modify it to make it more formal, shorter and more. The functionality can be used with locally stored documents such as PDF forms, with websites, and even web apps.

AI wallpapers and call background: Google brings Pixel-like AI-generated wallpapers to Chromebook Plus. The feature has multiple customisable text prompts based on themes that the user can use to generate a unique and personalised wallpaper or background for video calls.

Magic Editor: Chromebook Plus devices will have AI-powered Magic Editor built-in to the Google Photos app. Users can select a picture and tap on the Magic Editor button to enhance it. The feature also allows the user to remove an object or reposition it within a picture.

Gemini App will come pre-installed on Chromebook Plus devices and will be available on the home screen for quick access. Additionally, the company is offering Google One AI Premium plan at no additional cost to new Chromebook Plus users for 12 months. The Google One AI Premium subscription includes access to Google’s Gemini Advanced model, 2TB of cloud storage and Gemini integration into workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more.

Chromebook: New features

While Chromebook Plus devices are getting AI integration, Google is adding new features to Chrombooks as well. One of the notable new features on Chromebook is the new Game Dashboard, which it said will allow users to map game controls so that games could work in coordination with the keyboard. Other notable changes include saving a screen recording in GIF format and initiating device set-up using an Android phone.