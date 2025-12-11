Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

Spotify is testing a new AI feature that lets listeners build playlists using plain text prompts. The feature, called Prompted Playlists, is rolling out first to Premium users in New Zealand as part of a beta test. Spotify said it plans to expand it to more regions over time. The company said that instead of relying only on Spotify’s algorithm, users can now tell the app exactly what kind of playlist they want, using their own words.
Spotify’s Prompted Playlists: What is it
According to the blog, Prompted Playlists shifts control to users by letting them describe the mood, pace, genre or rules for a playlist, and Spotify will generate it based on their entire listening history.
For example, users can ask for “music from my top artists from the last five years” or something more detailed like “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute run that slows down for a cool-down.” Users can also layer extra instructions, such as asking for songs from popular films or trending TV shows that match their taste. The company mentioned that the feature supports broad and highly specific prompts, making it flexible for different listening habits.
Once the playlist is created, users can edit the prompt to fine-tune the results or start over whenever they want. The feature also includes a short description explaining why each song was chosen, offering more transparency into how the AI is working. Playlists can be set to refresh daily or weekly so they stay updated based on new listening patterns. Spotify includes suggested prompts like “songs from artists headlining major tours right now,” along with curated ideas from Spotify’s music editors and cultural teams.
Spotify said this experiment is part of a larger move toward giving listeners more control over how the service personalises music. As per the company, users should be able to guide the algorithm in a more direct way, without needing any technical skills.