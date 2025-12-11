Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome on iPhone, iPad gets Gemini or page summaries, FAQs: Report

Google Chrome on iPhone, iPad gets Gemini or page summaries, FAQs: Report

Reportedly, Google is rolling out Gemini inside Chrome for iPhone and iPad, offering page summaries, FAQs and AI help directly in the browser through a new "Ask Gemini" option

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Image: Bloomberg

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rolling out Gemini inside Chrome for iPhone and iPad, which lets users access the AI assistant without leaving the browser. According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature first appeared in limited testing in September and is now becoming available to more users with Chrome version 143. The update adds a new “Ask Gemini” option inside the browser, allowing the AI to analyse the page the user is viewing and provide quick explanations, insights and suggestions in a floating window.

Gemini inside Chrome: How it works

According to the report, once the update reaches the user’s device, the icon on the left side of the address bar changes. Instead of the usual Google Lens camera, users will see a page icon marked with the Gemini spark. Tapping it opens the updated “Page tools” panel, which now includes two options: Search screen (Lens) and Ask Gemini.
 
 
Selecting Ask Gemini opens a small window that glows in Google’s four colours. Chrome automatically attaches the URL of the page the user is viewing, though users also have the option to stop sharing it. 
 
Inside this window, Gemini offers quick shortcuts such as:

Also Read

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 review: Levels up midrange smartphone experience with Vayu AI

Adobe Photoshop in ChatGPT

Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Tech Wrap December 10

Tech Wrap Dec 10: Google AI Plus plan, Nothing Phone 3a CE, Apple Noida

Tech recap 2025: Unique gadgets

Year-ender 2025: Handheld consoles to AI glasses, top 5 unique tech gadgets

YouTube's new A/B testing feature for thumbnail and title

YouTube now lets creators test different titles and thumbnails on videos

  • Summarise page: Gives key takeaways from the webpage.
  • Create FAQ about this topic: Generates FAQs based on the page and similar sources.
The report stated that Google shows example prompts to help users get started, including explaining complex topics in simpler language, testing their knowledge of a subject, modifying recipes or comparing information to offer suggestions. The response appears in a floating window on top of the webpage, which stays visible in the background. There is also an overflow menu with a design based on Apple’s “Liquid Glass” effect. The layout of this menu is similar to its Android counterpart, however, there is no option to switch between different Gemini models. 
 
For now, the built-in Gemini experience in Chrome for iOS is limited. It works in the US, requires Chrome to be set to English and is unavailable in Incognito mode. Users must also be signed in to Chrome. As per the report, Google noted that the rollout is gradual, so not everyone will see the feature immediately.
 

More From This Section

Satya Nadella, Satya, Nadella

Microsoft deepening its commitment to India's AI ecosystem: Satya Nadella

Apple India

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Google Pixel 9a

Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEOSatya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

Adopt fast or fall behind in AI, Microsoft CEO Nadella tells India

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

India to showcase gender-responsive AI solutions at February 2026 summitpremium

Topics : Tech News Google's AI Google Chrome Android Apple iPad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon