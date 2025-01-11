Business Standard

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech advancement a core building block to become developed nation: Vaishnaw

Tech advancement a core building block to become developed nation: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw launched one VEGA-based SoC ASIC and two DIR V VEGA processor based development boards designed and developed by C-DAC at the event held in Pune

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

The minister also said C-DAC plays a major role in this regard. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Computing and technological advancement is a core building block for India to become a developed nation by 2047, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

The minister also said C-DAC plays a major role in this regard. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier organisation of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying our research and development in IT, electronics and associated areas.  Vaishnaw launched one VEGA-based SoC ASIC and two DIR V VEGA processor based development boards designed and developed by C-DAC at the event held here. These are the ARIES ECO and ARIES NOVA development boards and THEJAS64 Indigenous 64-bit SoC, a release said.  "ARIES ECO is useful for students, providing a hands-on platform for experimenting with applications like sensor fusion, smart meters, and wearable devices. It offers an easily accessible platform for education, research, and development in the rapidly evolving field of embedded systems," it said. The THEJAS64 is the first fully indigenous 64-bit VEGA based System-on-Chip (SoC) designed for robust and secure embedded applications, the release added.  "Computing and technological development is a core building block for India to become a developed country by 2047, and C-DAC plays a major role in it. A lot of research work in the field of semi-conductors and computing is happening in academic institutions like IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Gandhinagar, among others," Vaishnaw said.  "There are around 240 institutions across the country today with very advanced tools used in designing semi conductor chips. C-DAC works as a fulcrum of this entire programme by monitoring, enabling and purchasing licenses of these research tools. In a review meeting it was discussed as to how to bring together all research for a consolidated and harmonized way of working," the Union minister said.  He said students engaged with research programmes, who used to earlier learn about semi-conductors only from textbooks, are now getting access to advanced tools, and are able to try out their ideas and develop product concepts. "These students working with semi conductor design tools are becoming ready to be absorbed in the semi-conductor industry. They also gather the inner strength to develop a start up and the capability to actually design computer chips," Vaishnaw added.  C-DAC will run a challenge competition for students who have learned to use semi-conductor design tools, followed by connecting them with the best in the industry, he said. C-DAC will also start a certification course for these students, the minister added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Dark web, crypto, drones continue to be a challenge for nation: Amit Shah

fact check, Technology

Meta's pivot on fact-checks in US sparks misinformation fears in India

Tech Wrap January 10

Tech wrap Jan 10: Xiaomi Pad 7 launch, OnePlus 13 sale, DailyObjects LOOP

Google

Google tests AI-generated daily podcast with personalised content: Report

facebook

Meta's content U-turn sparks exodus: Searches on 'how to delete Fb' soar

Topics : Technology Developed nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon