Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Jan 3: Samsung OLED monitors, Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 13

Tech wrap Jan 3: Samsung OLED monitors, Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 13

Samsung unveils new OLED monitors ahead of CES. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro launched. OPPO Reno 13 series new AI features. Apple Vintage products. OnePlus 13 series

Tech Wrap January 3

Tech Wrap January 3

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Samsung has introduced its latest lineup of monitors ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which begins on January 7 in Las Vegas, US. The lineup includes additions to the Smart Monitor range, ViewFinity Monitor series, and a new Odyssey Series OLED gaming monitor featuring 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
   
Huawei has launched the Watch GT 5 Pro smartwatch in India, offering advanced health and fitness tracking features, including Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring and stress management. The smartwatch is also available in a Titanium Edition, crafted using aerospace-grade titanium alloy for durability and style.
 
 

Also Read

New Samsung Monitors

CES 2025: Samsung unveils OLED monitors for gaming, content creation, more

Samsung

Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

Samsung

Samsung Electronics appoints new chip business heads, CFO in reshuffle

Samsung

Samsung Electronics plans $7.2 bn buyback to boost shareholder value

Samsung

Samsung Electronics shares hit 4-year low on Trump risks, AI chips

 
Ahead of its official launch on January 9 in India, OPPO has unveiled details about the Reno 13 series. The smartphones will feature AI-powered tools designed to enhance imaging and productivity. Additionally, the company has disclosed several key specifications for the upcoming devices.
   
Apple has updated its vintage and obsolete product lists, categorising all variants of the Apple Watch Series 4 as vintage. The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro has also been added to the vintage list. Products classified as vintage are no longer distributed for sale and may face limited repair and parts availability.
   
The OnePlus 13 series smartphones may introduce a feature similar to Apple’s MagSafe. According to a report by 91Mobiles, leaks about the official OnePlus 13 series cases indicate they may include magnetic functionality, enabling attachment to compatible accessories.

More From This Section

15-inch MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4, 15-inch MacBook Pro are now vintage: What it means

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 to get Apple MagSafe-like features with magnetic cases: Report

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO previews Reno 13 series AI features ahead of January 9 launch: Details

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

India second most targeted nation in terms of cyberattacks: CloudSEK

Tech Wrap January 2

Tech wrap Jan 2: LG Gram laptops, Samsung Good Lock, Realme 14 Pro series

Topics : Huawei Samsung Electronics Oppo India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon