Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

The new Sonic-inspired microSD cards are available in four distinct variants, each representing an iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog series

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Samsung has teamed up with SEGA to release a new line of highly durable microSD cards themed around the popular Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

As per GSM Arena, the newly launched Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD series combines both speed and resilience, making them an attractive choice for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.

The new Sonic-inspired microSD cards are available in four distinct variants, each representing an iconic character from the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

The memory cards feature vibrant colours and are designed to cater to different storage needs:

128GB - Knuckles the Echidna (Red icon)256GB - Tails (Yellow icon)512GB - Sonic the Hedgehog (Blue icon)1TB - Shadow the Hedgehog (Black icon)

 

The pricing for the cards varies depending on the storage capacity, as per GSM Arena.

128GB: USD 23.99256GB: USD 36.99512GB: USD 68.991TB: USD 125.99

All four variants are A2-rated microSD cards, providing impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, respectively, making them perfect for fast data transfer and storage-intensive applications.

Beyond their gaming-inspired design, these Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards are built to withstand harsh environments and extreme conditions. Users can rely on these cards for durability, as they are capable of enduring: Submersion in 3 per cent saltwater for up to 72 hours at depths of up to 1 meter without damage.

As per GSM Arena, they can also endure high temperatures, magnetic fields, and X-rays, ensuring the data remains safe even in challenging circumstances; can drop resistance from heights of up to 4.8 meters (approximately 16 feet), making them ideal for use in rugged situations.

These cards are designed for those who need reliable storage in even the harshest conditions, from outdoor adventures to working in demanding environments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

