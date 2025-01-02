Business Standard

Tech wrap Jan 2: LG Gram laptops, Samsung Good Lock, Realme 14 Pro series

LG Gram laptops launching at CES 2025. Samsung Good Lock coming to Play Store with One UI 7. Realme 14 Pro series camera. POCO X7 series. Vivo T3x 5G price cut

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
LG, the South Korean electronics giant, is set to debut its new line of Gram laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 in Las Vegas, US, starting January 7. These laptops will be the first in LG's portfolio to feature on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, powered by the company’s proprietary "Gram AI technology."
   
Samsung has confirmed that its Good Lock app will soon be available on the Google Play Store, extending its reach to all regions alongside the launch of the Android 15-based One UI 7 interface. Good Lock enables users to extensively customise their Samsung smartphone's interface without needing to root the device.
 
 

Realme has disclosed new camera specifications for its upcoming 14 Pro series 5G smartphones. Expected to launch in India soon, the series will feature a triple-reflection periscope camera, a first in its category. Additionally, the smartphones will include an innovative triple-flash system on the rear.
   
POCO has shared additional information about its upcoming X7 series smartphones, which are set to launch in India on January 9. The series includes two models, the POCO X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G. Both models will be available for purchase on Flipkart.
   
Vivo has reduced the price of its T3x 5G smartphone across all variants. The device is now available starting at ₹12,499 through Vivo's India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets. Initially launched in April last year, the smartphone was priced at ₹13,499 onwards.
   
AI agents represent a significant advancement in artificial intelligence, building on the progress of generative AI. Companies such as Google and OpenAI have started to showcase their potential, introducing what is being termed an agentic AI experience. But what distinguishes AI agents from the AI-powered chatbots that preceded them?

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

