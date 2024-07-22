Tech wrap Jul 22: Google Play Store, Meta Quest, OPPO K12x, iOS 17.6, more

US-based technology giant Meta is reportedly planning a new high-end model of its Meta Quest mixed-reality headset to take on Apple’s Vision Pro. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, Meta is working on a higher-end headset for 2027, apart from the next-generation Meta Quest headsets that would likely launch in 2026.

OPPO is set to expand its budget 5G smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OPPO K12x 5G on July 29. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the OPPO K12x 5G will feature segment-leading durability features and will be rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will boast the company's proprietary splash touch technology, which OPPO said will make the smartphone operable even when the display is wet. OPPO has also detailed some of the K12x’s key details including display and battery specifications, and AI features.

Apple is reportedly planning to release the iOS 17.6 update soon, which could be the last major update for iOS 17 as Apple’s new iOS 18 operating system nears its first stable version. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple has cancelled the previously planned iOS 17.5.2 update in favour of the iOS 17.6 that is expected to bring bug fixes and improvements on eligible iPhones.

WhatsApp, the Meta owned instant messaging platform is reportedly planning to launch a new feature to let users create usernames for their profiles. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow users to create usernames for connecting with people, removing the requisite of exchanging numbers.

Samsung is reportedly halting the shipment of its newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earphones. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending deliveries of the Buds 3 Pro to distribution channels. This comes after a few early users of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro alleged that the included silicone eartips are being easily torn when trying to remove them from the buds.

Google continues to improve Gemini to make it more user-friendly. Google Gemini by default offers a text-only response but it offers a speaker icon on the top of each result to read the text aloud. The US-based software giant had announced at its I/O 2024 event that Gemini will offer ten natural sounding voices, instead of just one that is default.

The Gamma PS1 emulator app for iOS is getting significant upgrades, including Multitap emulation, improved audio quality, and disc swapping functionality. The Gamma PS1 emulator is a retro-game emulation app that allows users to play video games made for PlayStation 1 on their iPhones. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gamma PS1’s developer Benjamin Stark said that the emulator’s iOS app has been updated with improved multiplayer support, disc swapping functionality, game library cover art, and more.

Nvidia is working on a version of its new flagship AI chips for the China market that would be compatible with current US export controls, three sources familiar with the matter said.

In a display of digital creativity, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, shared an AI-generated video on the social media platform X. The video showcases an imaginative portrayal of political and world leaders as fashion models, strutting down the runway in an array of eye-catching outfits. This one-of-a-kind video quickly captured the internet’s attention, going viral almost instantly.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to India’s services export growth declining by 0.3-0.4 percentage points annually over the next decade, said the Economic Survey on Monday.