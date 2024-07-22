Business Standard
Musk's AI fashion show: World leaders, tech titans strut the runway. WATCH

The video features Elon Musk himself, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and more

elon musk fashion show

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a display of digital creativity, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, shared an AI-generated video on the social media platform X. The video showcases an imaginative portrayal of political and world leaders as fashion models, strutting down the runway in an array of eye-catching outfits. This one-of-a-kind video quickly captured the internet’s attention, going viral almost instantly.

The video kicks off with a show-stopping entrance by the Pope, who is seen in an extravagant white coat. Following him are political heavyweights like Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jinping, and others, each dressed in unique ensembles that highlight their distinctive personas.
 
Not to be left out, tech moguls make their grand entrance too. The video features Elon Musk himself, alongside Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and more, adding a futuristic flair to the digital fashion parade. 

Elon Musk captioned the video with a witty remark: “High time for an AI fashion show.”

Watch the AI-made video here:
 

Since its release on July 22, the video has amassed nearly 43.5 million views. The post has garnered a flood of likes and comments, with viewers eagerly sharing their reactions.

Here’s how people are reacting to Musk’s AI fashion show:
 

A user commented, “It’s time for a normal fashion show. Enough with just trying to be weird and fake. How about being real and beautiful?”
 
Another user, Nikola, remarked, “At first, I thought it was real with actors; how much AI has progressed, you don't know what is reality and what is not reality anymore.”
 
Another user shared, “That’s brilliant and scary at the same time.”
 
A fourth viewer noted, “Clinton and Zuckerberg were on point.”
 
Another X user Jana Maureen added, “Good stuff right here! We need some humour around here. This is the funniest video I’ve seen in a long time. Bravo.”

 

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

