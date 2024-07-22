Soon, WhatsApp could let you sign in using username on web client: Details

WhatsApp, the Meta owned instant messaging platform is reportedly planning to launch a new feature to let users create usernames for their profiles. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow users to create usernames for connecting with people, removing the requisite of exchanging numbers.



According to the report, users will be asked to select a username that is unique to them during the setup process. The username, once selected, will not be used by others and will also not include a discriminator or tag. The unique username will also ensure privacy as only people who know the user's phone number or selected username will be able to connect with the user. This anticipated feature is similar to the ones available on other social media platforms such as Discord, an instant messaging and Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) social platform.

The feature is reportedly still in its development stage and there might be changes in the design of the interface when it launches. It is also likely that the feature will only be available for WhatsApp Web and not for the smartphone apps. Meta has not yet shared a timeline for the release of the feature, despite it being reportedly under work for quite some time.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature that will automatically translate messages in chats.

Recently WhatsApp had announced the rollout of a “Favorites” filter for chats and calls. It is essentially a new filter wherein you can park all your favourite contacts for quick access without necessitating contacts search or scrolling through the endless list of active chats and recent call logs.