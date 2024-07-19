Google's revolutionary AI-powered Ask Photos feature may be released soon

Google is coming up with an AI feature called Ask Photos in the Google Photos app, as was announced at Google I/O 2024. Ask Photos will be like an advanced version of an already existing search in Google Photos.



This feature will use generative AI to change the way users interact with Google Photos. With the help of Gemini, Ask Photos is expected to gather information more quickly and make the process of identifying objects in photos and finding photos more seamless. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Google had earlier shared how the feature will work and now more information has been revealed. The feature has not started rolling out but one of the readers of 9to5Google was given access to the new feature on Pixel 8 Pro and has seen how the feature will look like within the app.

The feature did not show up on any other device as Google Photos app mentioned that it was part of a “pre-release” study. According to the disclaimer viewed by 9to5Google, Google might be looking for feedback from users.

Reportedly, Ask Photos appears on the Search bar in the Google Photos app. Next to the search bar, an “Ask” button will appear with the Gemini logo, just above familiar faces and image categories. Google had previously shown the feature as a dedicated tab within the app, but the design was subject to change.

A new page is also set up with the feature and the app asks users to assign names to people in the photos. Another page asks users for prompts or to write their own questions about what they would like to see. According to 9to5Google, the sample prompt of “Photos of me” over time was not active and disappeared briefly afterward.

With over 6 billion photos uploaded to Google Photos every day, it can be a monumental task to find a particular photo or a video from among thousands in your gallery. “With Ask Photos, you can ask for what you’re looking for in a natural way, like: "Show me the best photo from each national park I’ve visited,” says the company, adding that “Google Photos can show you what you need, saving you from all that scrolling.”

Google had previously said that the feature would be introduced in the coming months. There is no clarity about when it might be launched but considering the information being released, it could be soon.