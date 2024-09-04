Tech wrap Sep 04: Intel AI chips, Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale, Music Search, more

Intel launches Lunar Lake chips to rival Qualcomm in AI PC segment

American chipmaker Intel has introduced its new Core Ultra 200V series processors, also known as Lunar Lake chips. These processors are designed to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series processors for AI PCs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google reveals Android features including Music Search in Circle to Search

Google has introduced new features for Android phones, tablets, and Wear OS watches. Among the updates, the American tech giant has announced the Circle to Search Music feature, along with other enhancements to the Android platform.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Unveiled at the “Made By Google” event last month, this second-generation foldable device joins Google’s flagship series for the year, alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, featuring 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

GoPro has introduced two new cameras in India: the high-end GoPro HERO13 Black and the entry-level GoPro HERO. The GoPro HERO13 Black boasts features such as Magnetic Latch Mounting, GPS functionality, and swappable HB-series lens options. Meanwhile, the GoPro HERO is noted as the company’s smallest camera with a screen.

Google announced the official release of its new Android 15 operating system and is making the source code available on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). While this marks the end of the Android 15 beta testing phase, the new OS is not yet available to consumers.

Instagram is adding comments to stories on its platform. The social media company introduced the new feature, "Comments in Stories," recently during the launch of Creator Lab in India and has confirmed it through a post on their official Instagram account.

Taiwanese electronics company MSI has unveiled a new lineup of laptops at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024 in Berlin, Germany. The new range includes both gaming and business productivity laptops, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, each equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks.

China’s OnePlus is set to release its new entry-level Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds on September 17. Before the launch, the company shared several key specifications of the earbuds.

Samsung released the Galaxy A06 entry-level smartphone in India on September 4th. As the newest member of the brand’s “A” series, this device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and features a 5,000 mAh battery.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is rolling out sponsored messages alongside chat threads from friends on the platform. In a note to employees, Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel reflected on the company's 13-year journey and outlined upcoming changes to the platform in the coming months.

The fine print in terms of use agreements, which many users overlook, often includes clauses that allow for such intrusive practices.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that the US Department of Justice has issued a subpoena to Nvidia as part of its expanding investigation into the company's antitrust practices, according to sources familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, social media giant Meta Platforms announced that it will disclose to Brazilians how it plans to use their personal data for training generative artificial intelligence (AI), in response to a request from the country's data protection authority.