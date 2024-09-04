OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to get ANC and Bass enhancement functions: Details here

China’s OnePlus is launching its new entry-level Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds on September 17. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specification details about the earbuds.

The Nord Buds 3 will offer advanced audio features such as Active Noise cancelling (ANC), Bass enhancement audio modes and more. Additionally, the earbuds feature a design similar to its Pro model. Here are the details-

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Details The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 features an oval-shaped vertical charging case similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that the company said offers a scratch-resistant finish. The earbuds itself boasts a water drop-shaped stem similar to the Pro model. The earbuds will be offered in two colourways – Harmonic Gray and Melodic White. The Melodic White coloured variant gets an ivory-like finish while the Harmonic Gray model features metallic accents on top.

The company said that the earbuds will come with ANC technology capable of blocking unwanted background noises up to 32dB. The earbuds will also feature the company’s own BassWave 2.0 mode that enhances the low thumping sound for a more immersive music listening experience. OnePlus said that the second generation of BassWave technology has a precision level of 10dB against 5dB in the previous generation.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Expected specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is expected to feature a 12.4mm Titanium driver along with support for 3D audio. The earbuds are expected to offer up to 43 hours of battery life on a single charge when paired up with the charging case. Additionally, the earbuds will likely support dual pairing and include Google Fast Pair.