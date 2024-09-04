Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to get ANC and Bass enhancement functions: Details here

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to get ANC and Bass enhancement functions: Details here

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will come with ANC technology capable of blocking unwanted background noises up to 32dB

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s OnePlus is launching its new entry-level Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds on September 17. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specification details about the earbuds. 

The Nord Buds 3 will offer advanced audio features such as Active Noise cancelling (ANC), Bass enhancement audio modes and more. Additionally, the earbuds feature a design similar to its Pro model. Here are the details-
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Details
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 features an oval-shaped vertical charging case similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that the company said offers a scratch-resistant finish. The earbuds itself boasts a water drop-shaped stem similar to the Pro model. The earbuds will be offered in two colourways – Harmonic Gray and Melodic White. The Melodic White coloured variant gets an ivory-like finish while the Harmonic Gray model features metallic accents on top.

The company said that the earbuds will come with ANC technology capable of blocking unwanted background noises up to 32dB. The earbuds will also feature the company’s own BassWave 2.0 mode that enhances the low thumping sound for a more immersive music listening experience. OnePlus said that the second generation of BassWave technology has a precision level of 10dB against 5dB in the previous generation.

More From This Section

Google announces new Android features

Google reveals Android features including Music Search in Circle to Search

Android 15

Google releases Android 15, update for Pixel devices 'in coming weeks'

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processor

Intel launches Lunar Lake chips to rival Qualcomm in AI PC segment: Details

Instagram allows Comments in Stories

Instagram allows publicly visible comments for stories but with limitations

Meta

Meta to inform Brazilians how it uses their personal data to train AI

OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Expected specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is expected to feature a 12.4mm Titanium driver along with support for 3D audio. The earbuds are expected to offer up to 43 hours of battery life on a single charge when paired up with the charging case. Additionally, the earbuds will likely support dual pairing and include Google Fast Pair.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to launch in India on September 17: What to expect

OnePlus 12 smartphone

OnePlus 13 might launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: What to expect

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Among the best wireless earbuds for Android, iOS

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now available for purchase in India: Check price, offers

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with sound by Dynaudio launched: Check price, features

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Earbuds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon