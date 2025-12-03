Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India students get free AI: Is it data, lock-in, or adoption strategy?

India students get free AI: Is it data, lock-in, or adoption strategy?

From ChatGPT and Gemini to Copilot, Big Tech is handing students free premium AI in India. Firms call it adoption and feedback; critics warn of data capture and lock-in

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector
premium

The first in the block was Google’s Gemini, which said it would offer students aged 18 or older a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro Plan.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The launch of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT 3.5 nearly three years ago forced technology companies worldwide to hasten the deployment of their own large language models (LLMs) to users.
 
Since then, despite the costs of developing new LLMs, most tech companies have begun offering free pro versions of these services to users worldwide. The trend has continued in India as well, where nearly all companies have offered free subscriptions to their LLMs for a limited time, specifically for the student community.
 
The first in the block was Google’s Gemini, which said it would offer students aged 18 or older a free
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News ChatGPT Students Technology OpenAI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon