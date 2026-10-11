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The telecom push: Scaling beyond assembly to advanced deep technology

The report highlights how artificial intelligence and telecom infrastructure are converging into a single ecosystem

Technology, Telecom, Telecom industry

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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India’s telecom sector is moving beyond adding coverage and capacity to confront a challenge: Domestic technology ownership. A report by KPMG warns that while the country has proven its ability to scale assembly, critical deep-tech layers remain more than 70 per cent import-dependent. The report highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) and telecom infrastructure are converging into a single ecosystem. It outlines a roadmap for India to advance across the “Telecom Intelligence Stack” — moving from an assembly hub into high-margin design, semiconductor manufacturing, radio access systems, and intellectual property. 
  

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Topics : Technology Telecom Telecom industry

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 9:01 PM IST