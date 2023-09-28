close
Threads to allow account deletion without wiping out linked Instagram ID

The lack of an account delete option on Threads without having to delete the Instagram account has drawn criticism from users since the launch of the social media platform

instagram threads

Meta is working on launching the actual deletion feature of a Threads account by December

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Instagram Threads’ parent Meta has announced that the company would soon allow users to delete their Threads account without having to delete their Instagram account. According to a report by TechCrunch, this feature will be made available to users by December. The lack of an account delete option on Threads without having to delete the Instagram account has drawn criticism from users since the launch of the social media platform.

Michel Protti, Meta's Chief Privacy Officer for Product, explained that when Threads was initially launched, separating the two accounts posed technical challenges. As a result, the company offered limited options like deactivation and setting accounts to private. He then added that Meta is working on launching the actual deletion feature of a Threads account by December.

Protti also mentioned that Meta is examining situations where Threads posts are shared on different servers and then deleted by the original author. He also said that the company is actively working on improving the user experience and privacy options within the Threads platform.

Threads was launched in July this year and saw a remarkable 30 million downloads in just one day. According to a report by Sensor Tower, threads received the highest number of downloads from users in India.

According to an analysis released by Insider Intelligence on September 26, Threads has 23.7 million monthly active users in the United States. In terms of its user-base, Meta’s newest social media platform is ranked below Reddit and Twitter, which use similar interfaces.

Topics : Facebook Instagram Twitter Reddit Social Media Technology

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

