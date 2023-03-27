close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter says its source code leaked on GitHub, blames ex-employees

Twitter also launched an internal investigation to determine who was responsible for the leak. So far, the investigation has concluded that the person involved left the organisation last year

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A part of Twitter's source code, the primary computer code on which the social network platform runs, leaked online, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The news has come out in a legal filing that talks about a rare and critical breach of intellectual property. This comes at a time when Twitter is struggling to reduce its technical issues and put its finances in order.
Twitter sent a notice to GitHub, an online collaboration platform for software developers. Twitter has alleged that its source code was posted on GitHub. The report said that GitHub complied with the notice and took down the code. However, it is unclear how long the leaked code was available online. The report added that the code appeared to have been public for at least several months.

Additionally, the legal document filed by Twitter has also requested the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to identify the person who leaked the code, along with those who accessed the code online and downloaded it.
Twitter also launched an internal investigation to find out who was responsible for the leak. So far, the investigation has concluded that the person involved left the organisation last year, the report said.

The leak has caused Twitter substantial financial damage. On March 24, Elon Musk told Twitter employees in an email that the company was worth roughly $20 billion, less than half of what he paid when he bought the platform.
The report added that when approached for a response, Elon Musk did not comment about Twitter's code leak. GitHub also declined to share any details about the decision to remove the code. However, GitHub posted about the request made by Twitter to remove the code from its website.

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

CEO Elon Musk actively searching for new chief for Twitter: Report

Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter | Elon Musk Tesla | Social media apps | Social Media | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

Meta-owned Whatspp's new features to give more power to group admins

Whatsapp
2 min read

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, can be detected: Study

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
Premium

Microsoft threatens to cut off access to data from rival AI search tools

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT plugins that let chatbot browse internet

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Crypto fugitive Do Kown behind $40 bn crash arrested, charged with fraud

cryptocurrency
2 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
7 min read

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

bse
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon