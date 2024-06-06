Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'US regulators to open antitrust probe against Microsoft, OpenAI & Nvidia'

The US Department of Justice will take the lead in investigating Nvidia while the FTC will examine the conduct of OpenAI and Microsoft

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

The Microsoft-OpenAI partnership is also under informal scrutiny in other regions. (File photo)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have reached a deal that allows them to proceed with antitrust investigations into the dominant roles that Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia play in the artificial intelligence industry, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the deal, the US Department of Justice will take the lead in investigating whether Nvidia violated antitrust laws, while the FTC will examine the conduct of OpenAI and Microsoft, the report said. While OpenAI's parent is a nonprofit, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in a for-profit subsidiary, for what would be a 49% stake.

The Microsoft-OpenAI partnership is also under informal scrutiny in other regions. The regulators struck the deal over the past week and it is expected to be completed in the coming days, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The FTC is said to be looking into Microsoft's $650 million deal with AI startup Inflection AI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The moves signal growing regulatory scrutiny into the AI industry. In January, the FTC ordered OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet Amazon and Anthropic to provide information on recent investments and partnerships involving generative AI companies and cloud service providers.

In July last year, the FTC opened an investigation into OpenAI on claims it had run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk.

Last week, US antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter referred to "structures and trends in AI that should give us pause," at an AI conference, adding that the technology relies on massive amounts of data and computing power, which can give already-dominant firms a substantial advantage.

Microsoft, OpenAI, Nvidia, the Justice Department and FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.




(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : OpenAI Microsoft Nvidia United States artifical intelligence US Antitrust Amazon Alphabet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon