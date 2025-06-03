Vivo may launch X200 FE, X Fold5 phones in India next month: What to expect

Vivo is reportedly set to launch two new smartphones in India on July 10—the X200 FE and X Fold5. The X200 FE will be the latest addition into the company’s flagship X200 series, which includes the X200, X200 Pro models. On the other hand, Vivo’s X Fold5, is said to be among the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphones.
X200 FE could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which debuted in China last month. Meanwhile, the X Fold5 is yet to be officially unveiled.
Vivo X Fold 5: What to expect
According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X Fold5 will be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will likely sport an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover will have a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The X Fold5 will likely be 4.3mm thick when unfolded and 9.33mm thick when folded.
For camera optics, the smartphone will feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus. It will also have a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. At the front camera, the smartphone will get a 32MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
Vivo X200 FE: What to expect
The Vivo X200 FE smartphone is expected to sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
For imaging, the smartphone could feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 3x telephoto lens. At the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.
The Vivo X200 FE smartphone could feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The device may also get IP69 certification for dust and water resistance.
Vivo X Fold5 : Expected specifications
- Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2K+ resolution
- Cover display: 6.53-inch LTPO OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: up to 512 GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) +50MP ultrawide with AF +50 MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless
Vivo X200 FE : Expected specifications
- Full display: 6.31-inch flat OLED+1.5K resolution+ 120 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: up to 512 GB
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) +50MP ultrawide +50 MP telephoto
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- Weigh: 200g