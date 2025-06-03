Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo may launch X200 FE, X Fold5 phones in India next month: What to expect

Vivo may launch X200 FE, X Fold5 phones in India next month: What to expect

Vivo may launch X200 FE with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and X Fold5 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Both smartphones may feature a triple camera set-up -here is what to expect:

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo is reportedly set to launch two new smartphones in India on July 10—the X200 FE and X Fold5. The X200 FE will be the latest addition into the company’s flagship X200 series, which includes the X200, X200 Pro models. On the other hand, Vivo’s X Fold5, is said to be among the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphones.
 
X200 FE could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which debuted in China last month. Meanwhile, the X Fold5 is yet to be officially unveiled.

Vivo X Fold 5: What to expect

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X Fold5 will be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will likely sport an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover will have a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The X Fold5 will likely be 4.3mm thick when unfolded and 9.33mm thick when folded.
 
 
For camera optics, the smartphone will feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus. It will also have a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. At the front camera, the smartphone will get a 32MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more.
 
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support. 

Also Read

Premiumvivo, smartphone

Vivo became top smartphone choice in India in Q1CY25, shows data

Vivo S30 series

Vivo S30 Series launching in China, may debut as V60 in India: Details

Tech Wrap May 15

Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Vivo V50 Elite Edition

Vivo V50 Elite edition launched in India: Check price, specs, and more

Vivo V50 in Starry Night and Rose Red colourways

Vivo V50 Elite edition smartphone to be launched on May 15: What to expect

Vivo X200 FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE smartphone is expected to sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
 
For imaging, the smartphone could feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 3x telephoto lens. At the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
The Vivo X200 FE smartphone could feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The device may also get IP69 certification for dust and water resistance.
Vivo X Fold5 : Expected specifications
  • Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2K+ resolution
  • Cover display: 6.53-inch LTPO OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM: Up to 16GB 
  • Storage: up to 512 GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921)  +50MP ultrawide with AF +50 MP telephoto 
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless
Vivo X200 FE : Expected specifications
  • Full display: 6.31-inch flat OLED+1.5K resolution+ 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: Up to 16GB 
  • Storage: up to 512 GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921)  +50MP ultrawide +50 MP telephoto 
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • Weigh: 200g

More From This Section

Premiumsemiconductor

India's semiconductor ecosystem takes shape with $21 billion pipeline

Google Pixel 9 series

Google may launch Pixel 10 series and Watch 4 on August 13: What to expect

Nothing Fan-made concept headphones (Image: X/@Carl Pei)

Nothing Headphone 1, co-created with KEF, to debut with Phone 3 in July

Material 3 Expressive-based UI elements in Google Photos and Messages

Google apps get Material 3 Expressive redesign ahead of Android 16 rollout

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you hide your phone number behind a username

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Indian smartphone market Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon