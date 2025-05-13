Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V50 Elite edition smartphone to be launched on May 15: What to expect

Vivo V50 Elite edition smartphone to be launched on May 15: What to expect

Reportedly, the Vivo V50 Elite edition will feature a round camera module co-created in partnership with ZEISS

Vivo V50 in Starry Night and Rose Red colourways

Vivo V50 in Starry Night and Rose Red colourways

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the V50 Elite edition smartphone in India on May 15. Vivo has announced the arrival of the Elite edition smartphone in the V-series on its official X account. The teaser reveals ‘Elite Edition’ engraving on the back panel below the camera module of the smartphone. However, no official specifications have been revealed yet.
 
The smartphone will be the third addition to the V50 series, after Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e. According to a report by Mint, the upcoming smartphone could feature a different design from the existing V-series models. However, it is expected that the smartphone will share similar specifications to the Vivo V50 smartphone. 
 

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: What to expect

 
As per a report by Mint, the Vivo V50 Elite edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system on chip (SoC). The smartphone may sport a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Also Read

Vivo Y19 5G

Vivo Y19 5G phone with 'smart features' launched at Rs 10,499: Check specs

Tech Wrap April 22

Tech Wrap April 22: Vivo T4 launched, Amazfit Active 2, Google Messages

Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G smartphone with 7,300mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Vivo X200 Ultra

Vivo unveils X200 Ultra and X200S premium Android phones: Specs, features

Vivo T4x 5G

Vivo T4 with 7300mAh battery to launch in India on April 22: What to expect

 
The camera island will likely be circular and different from the pill shaped module of the base Vivo V50 model. For the camera system, the smartphone may feature a dual camera setup with ZEISS integration, that will likely sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera. At the front, the upcoming Elite edition might get a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
The smartphone is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery that will likely support 90W wired charging support. The Vivo V50 is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The Elite edition smartphone can likely have the same IP rating.
 
The smartphone will likely run on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15. 

Vivo V50 Elite edition: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68/69
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 16E

CERT-In issues 'very high' level warning for iPhone and iPad users: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Jetblack colourway

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with ultra-thin 5.8mm titanium body launched: Specs

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

Perplexity AI on WhatsApp

AI firm Perplexity eyes $14 billion in valuation in fresh funding round

Tech Wrap May 12

Tech Wrap May 12: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Android Show, Odyssey monitor

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon