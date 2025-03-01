Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / We don't outsource our critical software system : Ex-Isro chief Somanath

We don't outsource our critical software system : Ex-Isro chief Somanath

Somanath elucidated the evolution of software product management and development for space programs, emphasising the shift from environmentally focused missions to commercially operated systems

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Somanath said he believes India's future in space, technology, and sustainable development will be powered by a strong foundation in software excellence. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Software development at Isro has always been an internal responsibility, driven by our own scientists and engineers across domains from environmental science to physics, computer scienceand more, the space agency's former chief S Somanath said.

"We don't outsource these critical software systems because the deep integration between science, technology, and applications requires intimate domain understanding" he said at Software Product Management (SPM) Summit held by IIMB.  ALSO READ: Isro to back technological innovations across key sectors in Chhattisgarh

The two day summit was held on February 28 and March 1, celebrating its 7th edition around the theme 'Software Product Management Excellence at Scale'.

 

Somanath elucidated the evolution of software product management and development for space programs, emphasising the shift from environmentally focused missions to commercially operated systems.

"Every piece of software, whether for satellite operations, data analysis, or mission simulations, is built in-house to ensure accuracy, security, and scientific rigor. Over the years, we have developed complex software systems for geospatial data portals, disaster management platforms, and climate monitoring tools, all serving governments, researchers, and the public," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by IIM Bangalore.

Reflecting that Isro's journey in software product development isn't just about coding; it's about translating raw scientific data into actionable intelligence, he said, "now, we are also focused on commercialising some of these tools, making them available to Indian institutions and industries to foster innovation across sectors."  Somanath said he believes India's future in space, technology, and sustainable development will be powered by a strong foundation in software excellence, developed at scale and refined through continuous learning and collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Indian entities may lose Rs 20,000 cr to cybercrimes in 2025: CloudSEK

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra bets on AI with M-Hub, innovation centre in Navi Mumbai

Tencent

Tencent fires up AI race with 'Hunyuan Turbo S', says outdoes DeepSeek

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in April: What to expect

CV Raman

National Science Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance, Quotes by CV Raman

Topics : ISRO Software development India space mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon