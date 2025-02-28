Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in April: What to expect

Previewed at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be significantly slimmer than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone in April. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing South Korean news outlet Seoul Economic Daily, Samsung may host an online event on April 16 to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge, with sales expected to begin in May.
 
The company previewed the ultra-slim model during its Galaxy Unpacked event in January. While details were limited, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be significantly slimmer than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
 

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung showcased a dummy model of the Galaxy S25 Edge, revealing a dual-camera set-up on the back. The smartphone appears to be much thinner than the base Galaxy S25 models, with reports suggesting a 5.84mm thickness. It is also expected to be lighter, likely due to adjustments in battery capacity and camera configuration.
 
The Edge model is expected to feature a larger display than the base Galaxy S25, closer to the 6.7-inch screen size of the Plus variant. Despite this, it is expected to weigh around 162g—similar to the base model—due to trade-offs in battery capacity. The S25 Edge is reportedly equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, smaller than those in other S25 models.
For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it is likely to have only a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, omitting a dedicated telephoto camera.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

