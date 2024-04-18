What is Airchat, an audio-first social media app with Twitter-like feed

Airchat is the latest social media platform that has created a buzz in the technology world. Founded by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and Tinder co-founder Brian Norgard, Airchat is an audio-first social media platform similar to Clubhouse, but with a Twitter-like content feed for a familiar experience.



Since Airchat is an audio-first platform, it shows audio posts in a feed together with transcribed text that gets processed in real-time. Therefore, users can either choose to listen to the audio post or follow the transcribed text.



How to get Airchat



Currently, the app is limited to invites only, which essentially means a new user can only get on board if he or she has an invite from an existing user. However, the app is available to download on both Android and iOS devices through Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.



Once downloaded, you can allow the app to access your contact list, which it scans and lets you know who among your contacts has already signed up for Airchat. You can then send a request to them for the invite.



Why an audio-based platform



A combination of voice and text offers a more personalised experience on the platform, compared to others such as X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and more. Additionally, the platform caters to users who prefer sharing voice notes rather than typing long text messages.



How to post on Airchat



If you have the invite and want to get started, simply log in and tap on the microphone icon within the app and start speaking. The app automatically transcribes the audio in real-time. Once done, you can publish the audio post that is then presented to the feed in the form of a text post. Followers get the option to listen to the audio while scrolling the feed. Additionally, users can reply to posts using audio notes as well.



The prospect of sharing voice on a public platform might sound scary, but the platform allows re-recording multiple times until the user is comfortable and confident enough to share the post. Advanced features such as noise reduction and isolation are currently not supported by the platform.