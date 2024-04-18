Delta Emulator comes to Apple App Store: How to play retro games on iPhones

Delta video game emulator is now available on iPhones in India through Apple’s App Store. It is among the first video game emulators to get listed on the App Store. The emulator for iPhone supports multiple gaming platforms such as Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Nintendo 64, Game Boy colour, and more.

Apple earlier announced that it will allow video game emulator applications on iPhones through its App Store. With this move, Apple has opened its iPhone ecosystem to run retro gaming console emulators, allowing iPhone users to play older-generation video games from the likes of Nintendo, Mitashi, and more.

Delta Game Emulator: Requirements

Delta Game Emulator is available on the Apple App Store for both iPhones and Macs.

File size: 68MB

iPhone: Requires iOS 14.0 or later

Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and Apple M1 chip or later

Delta Game Emulator: Compatibility

Delta is capable of emulating multiple gaming systems and consoles within its app. Here is a list of all the supported game systems within the app-

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)

Nintendo 64

Game Boy (Colour)

Game Boy Advance

Nintendo DS

While the app has on-display controls and multiple options to customise the emulator layout, there is also support for third-party Bluetooth gaming controllers, including Sony PlayStation controllers, Xbox One S controllers, and more.

Delta Game Emulator: How to use

Playing games on emulator apps requires ROMs of compatible video games. ROMs are essentially files that contain virtual copies of the game’s data. There are multiple ways to get a game’s ROM file. You can use physical tools like “GB Operators”, which allow connecting older-generation video game cartridges to your computer or smartphone. Multiple third-party websites provide ROM files for select games.

Once you have downloaded or stored a ROM file of a game to your iPhone, open the Delta Game Emulator and tap on the “+” button on the top right section of the screen.

Select “Files” or any other source where you have stored the ROM file.

Select the ROM file of the game you want to play on the emulator and tap on open.

Tap on the video game icon within the Delta Emulator and start playing

The app segregates the games available based on the Gaming system they belong to. For example, playable games from the SNES console will be presented in a different section than the games from the Nintendo DS. You can simply swipe on the homepage to browse every section.