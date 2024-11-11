Business Standard
WhatsApp beta for Android causing green unresponsive screen glitch: Report

WhatsApp's beta version 2.24.24.5 reportedly causes a green screen issue, making the display unresponsive

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Several Android users in the WhatsApp beta testing program are experiencing screen glitches, with the display turning green and unresponsive. According to Android Authority, the issue arises with WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.24.24.5, available on the Google Play Store. The screen turns into a solid green block, freezing the display, and the only immediate fix appears to be force-closing the app.
 
The glitch affects users on the beta version only; those on the stable version of WhatsApp are not impacted. The issue reportedly occurs when beta testers tap on a chat or message, causing the green screen error. While Meta has not officially acknowledged the issue, it is likely working on an update to resolve it.
 
Beta testers can leave the beta program and reinstall the stable version of WhatsApp as a temporary workaround. However, users should note that reverting to the stable version without a recent backup will result in the loss of messages after the last backup.
 
In related news, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to verify images by searching them directly on the web. When released, the "Search on web" option will be accessible from the overflow menu in the image viewer. WhatsApp has clarified that images sent to Google for web search remain private and are not shared with Meta. Currently available to select beta testers, this feature aims to help users assess the authenticity of images, helping to identify any manipulated or misleading content
 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

