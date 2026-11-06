WhatsApp now lets non-users RSVP to events without downloading the app

WhatsApp is rolling out updates to its Events feature, allowing users to invite people who do not have a WhatsApp account to gatherings and manage event plans from a centralised section within the app. Users will be able to create invitations with cover photos, share event links with non-WhatsApp users and receive their RSVPs without requiring them to download the app. The update also adds an Events Home section to create invitations, track responses, send reminders and manage guest lists.

The changes are focused at making it easier for users to coordinate meetups, parties and other gatherings without having to manage invitations and responses across multiple platforms. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, said the updated features are rolling out to users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp allows non-users to view invitations and RSVP

With the update, WhatsApp users can share event invitations with people who do not have an account on the platform. Previously, coordinating with people outside WhatsApp could require a separate invitation or communication method.

Users can create an event, add a cover photo and share an invitation link. People who receive the link can view the event details and confirm whether they will attend without downloading WhatsApp or creating an account.

ALSO READ: Is Anthropic's mega IPO at risk over its $1.5 trillion valuation? The feature could be useful for gatherings involving people from different social circles, including family events, parties and group meetups where not everyone uses the messaging platform.

New Events Home to manage invitations and responses

WhatsApp is also introducing an Events Home section that will bring event-related activities together in one place. Users will be able to create customised invitations, send them to guests and manage responses from this section.

The feature will also allow organisers to send custom reminders to guests and give invitees the option to bring an additional person, or a plus one.

Users can access the Events section by going to Settings and selecting Events. It will show a list of past and upcoming events, including those they have created and those they have been invited to.

ALSO READ: Binance heist puts focus on rising cyberattacks by nation-state actors This gives users a central place to keep track of their event plans instead of searching through individual group chats for invitation details and responses.

WhatsApp outlines privacy measures for event invitations

WhatsApp said the updated invitation system includes privacy measures for people who do not know one another. A user's phone number will not be visible to guests they do not know.

For guests who do not have a WhatsApp account, the event address will be visible only after they confirm their attendance through an RSVP. This is intended to limit access to location details before a guest responds to the invitation.