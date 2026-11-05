Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series review: Big screens, even bigger ambitions

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series caters to users who want a large-screen Android tablet. The series encompasses two models, the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. While both share the same processor, S Pen support and One UI 9 software, they differ considerably in size. The Plus model has a 12.6-inch display, while the Ultra stretches to 14.6-inch.

That difference affects more than just the viewing experience. The S12+ is relatively easier to carry and use without a stand, while the Ultra offers more room for multitasking, drawing and working with multiple applications. Both tablets have capable hardware, but their size and accessories influence how useful they are in everyday situations.

After spending time with both, here is what we feel:

The Ultra is impressive on a desk. The Plus is easier to carry around

The Galaxy Tab S12+ and S12 Ultra have similar slim profiles, but their different dimensions have a noticeable impact on everyday usability.

At 5.3mm thick and 555g in the 5G variant, the Galaxy Tab S12+ is relatively easy to carry despite its 12.6-inch display. Its slim profile makes it comfortable to use while moving around, whether for browsing or watching videos. It is possible to carry it around without a stand, although finding a stable surface to prop it against can be difficult when watching content for longer periods.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra takes the large-screen approach further with a 14.6-inch display and a 5.1mm metal body. At around 692g for the Wi-Fi variant, it is relatively light for its size, but the larger footprint makes one-handed use difficult. It is better suited to a desk, stand or keyboard cover than being held for long periods, particularly while reading or watching videos in bed.

The Ultra's display notch is another small distraction. It remains visible against content and interrupts the otherwise expansive screen.

On the S12+, the bezels are more prominent. However, they provide some room to hold the tablet without accidentally touching the display.

The grey finish attracts fingerprints and smudges on both models.

The bigger display is useful, but how much screen space is enough?

The 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the biggest reason to consider the Ultra. It offers deep blacks, vibrant colours and a 120Hz refresh rate that makes navigation and scrolling smooth.

There is enough room to keep multiple applications open, edit documents and draw without constantly zooming in or moving around the screen. The tablet also remains readable outdoors, although reflections can become noticeable under direct lighting.

The S12+ has a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and the smaller size does not make it feel cramped. The screen is bright, colours look vibrant and details remain clear when watching films and videos. Just like the Ultra variant, glare was noticeable on the Galaxy Tab S12+ as well, depending on how light fell on the screen.

The screen also works well for reading documents, reviewing photographs and keeping two applications side by side. It gets the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Ultra.

The Ultra is better suited to someone who regularly works with multiple windows or uses the tablet for drawing. The S12+ already provides enough room for most everyday tablet tasks, including reading, editing and streaming.

Both tablets have a four-speaker setup with spatial audio support. The speakers produce clear voices, and the volume is sufficient for watching videos without an external speaker. Music playback is also enjoyable for casual listening.

The S Pen is useful on both, but the Ultra gives it more room

Samsung includes an S Pen with both tablets. It attaches magnetically to a designated area on the rear panel and does not need charging or pairing.

The S Pen is useful for handwritten notes, document annotations and sketches. Samsung Notes provides tools for organising notes, while both displays offer enough room to write and work on documents. The Ultra's larger screen provides more space for drawing and working on longer documents, while the S12+ offers a more manageable surface for everyday note-taking.

Samsung has also added AI-based tools such as Drawing Assist and Creative Studio, while Gemini Notebook can help with research and organising information.

A tablet can multitask, but can it replace a laptop?

Both tablets run Android 17 with One UI 9 and support Samsung DeX, alongside Multi Window for running multiple applications on screen. Multi Window supports up to three panes, allowing users to keep documents, browsers and other applications open simultaneously. This is useful for tasks such as referring to a document while taking notes or following a lecture.

Samsung DeX provides a desktop-style interface with resizable application windows. It makes it possible to work across documents, research material and messaging applications without constantly switching between them. The larger display on the Ultra provides more room for arranging these windows, although the S12+ supports the same features.

However, DeX does not turn either tablet into a complete laptop replacement. Some professional applications and desktop workflows remain better suited to conventional computers. The availability of Android applications and their support for tablet interfaces also influence how much can be done.

The keyboard accessories are worth considering before buying either tablet. The S12+ review unit came with the Book Cover Keyboard case. Its keys were comfortable for typing at a desk, but the case offered only one usable viewing angle, limiting how easily the tablet could be positioned.

Without a keyboard, extended typing on either tablet can become inconvenient, particularly when working on longer documents.

Performance is not a problem on either tablet

Both tablets use MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor, built on a 3nm process.

In everyday use, both handled multitasking, browsing and document editing without noticeable slowdowns. Applications opened quickly, scrolling remained smooth and switching between multiple windows did not affect responsiveness. Whether working on documents, taking notes or streaming videos, neither tablet felt short of processing power.

Both tablets also handled longer sessions involving content editing and video playback without becoming uncomfortably hot. However, sustained workloads such as gaming and running demanding creative applications can make them warm.

The Ultra's larger body accommodates an enhanced cooling system. It is also available with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, while the S12+ tops out at 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. This gives the Ultra a slight advantage when handling sustained, demanding workloads over longer periods, although the difference is unlikely to be noticeable during everyday use.

Neither tablet is designed around its cameras

Neither tablet is designed to replace a smartphone camera. Their cameras are more useful for video calls, meetings, online classes and occasional photographs.

The S12+ has a 13-megapixel rear camera that produces images with punchy colours and a wide dynamic range, although fine detail is average.

The Ultra gets the same primary rear camera, along with an additional 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It offers a wider field of view, but detail levels are average here too.

Both tablets feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera that captures good facial detail and realistic skin tones, including during video calls.

Both tablets support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second using their front and primary rear cameras.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy Tab S12+ packs a 10,600mAh battery. During testing, it lasted around a day and a half with mixed usage that included writing, video streaming and editing.

The Ultra has a larger 11,600mAh battery and can last until the end of the second day with moderate use.

Both tablets support 45W wired charging. The S12+ took around one hour and 40 minutes to charge fully, while the Ultra took about one hour and 50 minutes.

Verdict

The Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at ₹129,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage, while the Tab S12 Ultra starts at ₹149,999 for the same storage configuration. The 5G variants start at ₹144,999 and ₹164,999, respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ is the a practical option for someone looking for a large-screen tablet for everyday use. Its 12.6-inch display offers enough room for entertainment, document editing and multitasking, while its weight makes it easier to carry around. The included S Pen and battery life add to its usefulness.

The S12 Ultra is better suited to users who regularly need a larger workspace. Its 14.6-inch display makes a difference when drawing, working with multiple applications and viewing documents. Its size, however, makes it less convenient to use away from a desk.

DeX adds another layer to productivity features on both tablets, although Android's application ecosystem still has limitations as a laptop replacement.

The ₹20,000 price difference between the two Wi-Fi variants is worth considering, particularly when the keyboard accessories cost extra. The Ultra makes sense when the larger display is central to the intended use. For most everyday tablet tasks, the S12+ already offers enough screen space and is easier to live with.