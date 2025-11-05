After iOS 26.1, Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new

Right after rolling out the iOS 26.1 update, Apple has begun seeding the first developer beta of iOS 26.2 to eligible iPhones. While the previous update introduced the new Liquid Glass setting for adjusting transparency across system elements, iOS 26.2 expands on it with a Lock Screen customisation slider, alongside updates to several native apps including Passwords, Freeform, Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. The update also extends AirPods Live Translation support to users in the European Union.
iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: What’s new
Lock Screen customisation
There is a new slider on the Lock Screen that allows users to fine-tune how translucent or frosted the clock appears. When using the "Glass" option, users can make the clock widget look almost entirely clear, or give it a more frosted look. Meanwhile, the separate “Solid” option completely disables the glass-like effect.
Sleep Score in Health
Apple has tweaked the scoring ranges for its Sleep Score feature across iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 betas. According to MacRumors, the new breakdown is as follows:
- Very Low - 0-40 (previously 0-29)
- Low - 41-60 (previously 30-49)
- OK - 61-80 (previously 50-69)
- High - 81-95 (previously 70-89)
- Very High - 96-100 (previously 90-100)
These scores are available on Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 26.2 beta and viewable in the Health app on iPhone.
Alarm in Reminders
The Reminders app now allows users to set alarms that trigger when a reminder is due. Enabling the “Urgent” toggle while creating a reminder activates the alarm, which offers “Snooze” and “Slide to Stop” options on the Lock Screen. If snoozed, a countdown timer appears, giving users quick options to complete or reschedule the task.
New features in Podcasts
The Podcasts app has gained three new capabilities: automatically generated chapters for easier navigation, mentions of other podcasts within transcripts and playback screens, and direct access to external links mentioned in episodes.
Other updates:
- The Passwords app now includes a section to manage websites where passwords are excluded from auto-save.
- Freeform has added support for tables.
- Apple News has received an interface refresh with category shortcuts such as Sports, Politics, Business, and Food.
- “Flash for Alerts” option in Accessibility settings lets users have the screen flash for incoming alerts.
- The Notifications settings now include an “Enhanced Safety Alerts” section for managing earthquake, threat, and emergency alerts.
New AirDrop features coming soon?
As reported by MacRumors, iOS 26.2 developer beta includes references to a new AirDrop functionality that would allow two users to exchange a PIN code to keep AirDrop active between them for up to 30 days — a significant extension from the current 10-minute limit for contacts.
iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.2 developer beta 1: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.2 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.