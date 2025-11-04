Tech Wrap Nov 4: Apple releases iOS 26.1, ChatGPT Go, Football Manager 26

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 26.1 update for supported iPhone models. The update adds a new Liquid Glass setting, expands language options for Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, and introduces multiple minor enhancements. It also brings new gesture controls, stability improvements, and general bug fixes. The global rollout is now underway, including for eligible iPhones in India.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan is now free in India for one year, starting November 4. The company confirmed that users who sign up during this promotional window will receive complimentary access to the plan for a full year. The Go version was introduced as an affordable alternative for users seeking enhanced features of ChatGPT, such as higher message limits, image generation, and the ability to upload files.
Japanese game publisher SEGA has launched Football Manager 26 today, November 4. The title is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. As listed on Steam, the game becomes playable in India around 9:30 pm. Users who pre-purchased the game were offered a discounted price ahead of release.
Google has updated Chrome’s Autofill feature to go beyond saving addresses, passwords, and payment details. As per Google’s official blog, Chrome can now autofill passport numbers, driver’s license details, and vehicle information like license plates or VINs. The rollout is global and supports all languages, with plans to add more data types soon.
Apple’s next version of Siri may use Google’s Gemini AI model, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report mentions that the enhanced Siri “will lean on Google’s Gemini model” to add new AI-driven features, including advanced web search capabilities.
Lenovo has unveiled its first AI-powered smart glasses, named Visual AI Glasses V1, in China. Unlike other smartglasses, the device skips a built-in camera but includes dual micro-LED displays that project green visuals on both lenses. The company says users can activate either one or both displays simultaneously.
RedMagic has introduced the RedMagic 11 Pro in select global markets. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it features an “AquaCore Cooling System” combining vapor chamber, waterproof fan, and liquid-based cooling for improved thermal management. RedMagic has not yet confirmed plans to launch the phone in India.
Apple has redesigned its App Store website, offering a unified place to browse apps across all Apple devices. First reported by 9to5Mac, the refreshed version replaces the old static layout with an interactive interface similar to the App Store app found on iPhones and Macs.
Lava has confirmed that it will launch the Agni 4 smartphone on November 20. The company has revealed that the upcoming model will feature a metal frame design and a pill-shaped camera module housing a dual-camera setup, as shown in teaser images posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert for Chrome users on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The agency warned that a vulnerability in the browser could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected systems.
November will see several major smartphone launches across brands like OnePlus, iQOO, OPPO, Realme, and Lava. These include flagship and mid-range models such as the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, OPPO Find X9 series, Realme GT 8 Pro, and Lava Agni 4. Most of these phones are expected to feature new Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, along with design and hardware upgrades.
A Chinese firm this week began trial production of flying cars stated to be the next generation in the world of transportation, ahead of US firm Tesla and others plans to launch the same shortly. Xpeng Aeroht, the flying car affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng on Monday began trial production at the world's first intelligent factory for mass-produced flying cars --- a milestone in the commercialisation of next-generation transport.
Everyone is looking for the next big AI bet. They’re searching for energy-rich places that can run data centers cheaply, for bottlenecks in the semiconductor supply chain that will earn massive profits, or for companies that might own the next breakout algorithm.
OpenAI has launched IndQA, a new benchmark designed to evaluate how well AI models understand and reason about questions pertinent to various Indian languages across a wide range of cultural domains, to deepen its focus in the country that has its second-highest user base after the US. This is likely the first time Indian languages are being benchmarked by a global large language model (LLM) platform.