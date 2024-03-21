WhatsApp tests 60-second video status feature in public beta: Details here

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing 60-second video status feature in public beta version. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android allows users to upload videos up to one minute long on their status. In comparison, the current version of WhatsApp lets users post a 30-second video status on their profiles.

Meta-owned Instagram already allows one-minute long stories, and WhatsApp will likely follow its footsteps.

According to the report, the feature is only available to select users who have opted for the app’s beta testing program. However the feature is expected to roll-out widely in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp for Android has been updated with a new design. The Android app for the messaging platform now features a navigation bar on the bottom, resembling the one on the iOS version. The navigation bar features different sections for chats, updates, communities, and calls. All these options were placed on top of the screen previously.

In related news, WhatsApp is now blocking users from taking screenshots of contact profile pictures. Although the company has not notified the change, the feature is rolling out to Android users globally. When attempting to take a screenshot of a users’ profile pictures on WhatsApp for Android, no error or warning message is displayed, however, the screenshot is blacked-out in place of the profile image. The screenshot is disabled only for the full profile picture view. You can still take a screenshot in the profile view mode, which shows the profile picture in a small circular pop-out window.