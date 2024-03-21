OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

Chinese electronics brand OnePlus on March 21 launched in India the OnePlus 12r smartphone in 8GB RAM and 258GB storage configuration. This is a third variant, which sits in between the base model and the top-end model. Launched in January this year, the OnePlus 12r continues to start at Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration.

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999 (New Variant)

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus 12r (8GB + 256GB): Availability and offers

The new variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone is now available for purchase on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at the OnePlus Experience stores and other select retail stores.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the new 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12r can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals with an additional bonus of Rs 1,000 to Nord series device owners upgrading to the OnePlus 12r. Additionally, there is an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.

OnePlus is bundling the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds at no additional cost along with the OnePlus 12r smartphone.

OnePlus 12r: Specifications