OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

Chinese electronics brand OnePlus on March 21 launched in India the OnePlus 12r smartphone in 8GB RAM and 258GB storage configuration. This is a third variant, which sits in between the base model and the top-end model. Launched in January this year, the OnePlus 12r continues to start at Rs 39,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration.
OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999 (New Variant)
- 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999
OnePlus 12r (8GB + 256GB): Availability and offers
The new variant of the OnePlus 12r smartphone is now available for purchase on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at the OnePlus Experience stores and other select retail stores.
As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the new 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12r can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals with an additional bonus of Rs 1,000 to Nord series device owners upgrading to the OnePlus 12r. Additionally, there is an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to nine months.
OnePlus is bundling the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds at no additional cost along with the OnePlus 12r smartphone.
OnePlus 12r: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
- Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
- Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB and 16GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
- Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
- Front: 16MP
- Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
- Audio: Dolby Atmos
- Width: 75.3mm
- Thickness: 8.8mm
- Weight: 207g