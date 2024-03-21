Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nothing invites community members to co-develop phone based on Phone 2a

Called The Community Edition Project, the initiative is touted by the company as first-of-its-kind that invites community members to design, package, customise and launch a new variant of Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a: Back panel

Nothing Phone 2a

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced “The Community Edition Project” inviting its community members to participate in designing, packaging, and customising a version of Phone 2a smartphone that it plans to launch in future.
“Nothing is inviting its Community to co-develop an ultimate version of Phone (2a) - offering creatives the chance to bring their ideas to life across hardware design, smartphone wallpapers, packaging and marketing,” said Nothing in a press not.
Nothing said that anyone can design, submit and vote across four stages, spanning six months, which will lead to a new Community Edition of the Phone (2a) smartphone.
 
Collaborate with Nothing to design and build the ultimate version of Phone (2a).

Six months, four stages, one phone. Spanning hardware, wallpapers, packaging and the marketing campaign rollout, four winners will engage directly with… pic.twitter.com/apsvNwWHQZ — Nothing (@nothing) March 20, 2024
Nothing Community Edition Project: Stages
The initiative will  be spread across four stages, starting with hardware design in the month of March where the participants can submit a new hardware design for the Phone (2a) starting March 26. Winners will get the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s design team.
This stage will be followed by wallpaper designing in the month of May, packaging designing in June and marketing campaign in July. Winners of each stage will get to collaborate with the company and contribute towards the new Phone 2a model, which will be put on sale once the process concludes.
Nothing Community Edition Project: Process
Any individual can take part in any category of choice. Once the submissions open, participants can upload images, videos and other supporting media that shows their corresponding idea. Nothing will share details and rules on its website and social media handles whenever submissions for a stage open.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition unveiled, arriving in India on March 19

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

OnePlus 12r gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in India: Details here

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

More risk of malware infection while accessing pirated websites: Study

Musk's Neuralink shows 1st patient playing chess, video game using his mind

YouTube to roll out disclosure labels for videos created using GenAI

Topics : Nothing smartphones Smartphones made in India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon