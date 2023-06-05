India pivoting from e-governance to digital governance, says IT Secretary



Speaking at the event, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary, MeitY stated, "Today, the world is talking about digital transformation. India is moving from e-governance to digital governance, where each service has to be online." On its 32nd Foundation Day, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held a conference on "Growth Avenues for the Indian IT Industry and Emerging Tech Ecosystem" in Delhi on Monday.



Ajai Chowdhry, chairman of the EPIC Foundation and creator of HCL, also emphasised the importance of India and STPI shifting towards high-value addition and commodities. "The six major pillars of development that make India an IT superpower are connectivity, low-cost data, affordable devices, people-friendly policies, future-ready talent, and cyber security," he added.



The event also witnessed three MoUs exchanged between STPI Next Initiatives and BRC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and STPI Next Initiatives and India Angels Network, as well as the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and STPINEXT Initiatives and Incubation (CEDI) of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy. "The world is changing, and we should be looking at where India’s next opportunity lies. The STPI has created a fantastic support system for the software industry. They have been exceedingly successful in proving that enabler, which was essential to getting it started and scaling. Now, we have to move towards high-value addition," he added.

Also Read TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz IT Ministry extends deadline for feedback on Digital Data Bill to Jan 2 India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA Maha Ex-CM Manohar Joshi out of ICU, but remains semiconscious: Hospital Clean energy provider CEF Group to process 70,000 tonnes of Dal lake waste ED raids realty groups IREO, M3M, seizes luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore Low-pressure system may influence monsoon advance towards Kerala: IMD India, US finalise roadmap for fast-tracking defence technology transfer