X services restored after brief global outage; cause still unclear

Microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is back online after experiencing a brief global outage. During the disruption, users in various regions were unable to refresh their feeds. Once the Elon Musk-led platform resumed normal operations, many users posted messages such as "Like this tweet if you can see it" to confirm that the service was functioning properly.



The outage, which lasted several minutes on Wednesday, resulted in pages failing to load. Many users encountered a "something went wrong, try reloading" message on their screens.



According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, 915 reports of outages were recorded in India at 9.15 am IST. In the United States, nearly 36,000 outages were reported at 11.15 pm ET (8:45 am IST). Downdetector also noted that over 70 per cent of users experienced issues with the mobile application, while some reported problems with the web version and server connectivity.



As of now, X has not issued an official statement regarding the outage, and the reason for the disruption remains unknown.



Second such instance in a month



This recent outage follows an interruption during a Spaces conversation between X owner Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump earlier this month. Musk claimed that the disruption was caused by a “massive” cyberattack.



X has been prone to technical issues and glitches in the past. Elon Musk has previously criticised Twitter’s code, describing it as “brittle”.



Memes flood X following outage



In the wake of the brief outage, X users were quick to share memes mocking the incident. One user wrote, "People are checking Twitter to see whether Twitter is down."