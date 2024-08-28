Instagram unveils new features: Add text to photos, layer images, and more

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add text to their photos directly from the post editor, removing the need for a separate app to edit photos. Additionally, users can now layer one photo over another as a sticker within the post editor. By tapping the layered photo, users can change its shape to square, circle, star, or rectangle. To add images as stickers, users should tap the gallery button in the top-right corner.

“You can now add text – including our newest fonts – and layer images via stickers to your photos and carousels. This gives you the creative flexibility to make your content stand out and explore new, more entertaining storytelling with photos and carousels,” Instagram said in a blog post. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares

Instagram has also introduced new text fonts, effects, and animations for Reels and Stories. Upon opening the text tool and tapping the text button, users will see new fonts that can be animated or customised with desired effects.

In its ongoing effort to integrate new features inspired by other social media platforms, Instagram had earlier announced that carousel posts can now include up to 20 photos or videos. “Level up your photo dump game,” Instagram stated on its official channel. “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a carousel,” the company added.

Recently, Instagram revealed a new feature that allows users to post music to their profile. Screenshots shared by Instagram show that the user's profile bio section will now feature their chosen music. Users will have the option to change or remove the song as desired.