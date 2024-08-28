Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram unveils new features: Add text to photos, layer images, and more

Instagram unveils new features: Add text to photos, layer images, and more

Instagram introduces a suite of updates, including in-app text marking on images, photo layering options, expanded carousel posts, and music integration for profiles

Instagram text on photos feature

Instagram text on photos feature

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add text to their photos directly from the post editor, removing the need for a separate app to edit photos. Additionally, users can now layer one photo over another as a sticker within the post editor. By tapping the layered photo, users can change its shape to square, circle, star, or rectangle. To add images as stickers, users should tap the gallery button in the top-right corner.

“You can now add text – including our newest fonts – and layer images via stickers to your photos and carousels. This gives you the creative flexibility to make your content stand out and explore new, more entertaining storytelling with photos and carousels,” Instagram said in a blog post.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Instagram has also introduced new text fonts, effects, and animations for Reels and Stories. Upon opening the text tool and tapping the text button, users will see new fonts that can be animated or customised with desired effects.

In its ongoing effort to integrate new features inspired by other social media platforms, Instagram had earlier announced that carousel posts can now include up to 20 photos or videos. “Level up your photo dump game,” Instagram stated on its official channel. “Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a carousel,” the company added.

More From This Section

Take notes for me in Google Meet

Google Meet adds 'Take notes for me' AI feature: What is it, how it works

Nothing Ear (stick)

Nothing Ear Open wireless earbuds set to launch soon: What to expect

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

Planning to buy iPhone 15? 4 reasons why you must wait for iPhone 16 series

Apple Inc, Apple logo

Apple cuts 100 jobs in digital services group as priorities shift

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

Chinese hackers breach Indian, US internet firms via startup, says Lumen

Recently, Instagram revealed a new feature that allows users to post music to their profile. Screenshots shared by Instagram show that the user's profile bio section will now feature their chosen music. Users will have the option to change or remove the song as desired.

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 23

Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Instagram's song on profile feature

Instagram introduces "song on profile" feature similar to Myspace: Details

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor now has more followers on Instagram than PM Modi

Tech Wrap August 19

Tech wrap Aug 19: Fortnite, Instagram, Google Maps for WearOS, and more

Representative Image

Instagram explores vertical profile grid in shift from classic squares

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Social Media Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon