Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications leaked before release, full details below

Xiaomi 14 pro specification leaked, the new Xiaomi 14 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will also have 5000mAH battery backup with 90W/120W fast charging support.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Xiaomi

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recently released the Xiaomi 13 pro in February this year, and they are now planning to launch the Xiaomi 14 pro. It is expected that the new model will be available in the market by the end of this year.
Although it is not clear so far when the company is going to launch the Xiaomi 14 pro, a reliable tipster leaked some important upcoming specifications for the Xiaomi 14 pro.

Indiatvnews shared the leaked specification, check out the latest key specification of Xiaomi 14 pro.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Key Specifications

Tipster has revealed some key Xiaomi 14 pro specifications in a popular microblogging platform, Weibo. 

According to India TV News, The major highlight of the smartphone is that it is expected to be powered by an SM8650 chipset. The tipster further revealed that the device will have a 5000mAH battery backup with 90W/120W fast charging support. The upcoming Xiaomi device will also support 50W wireless charging support.
According to the leaked update, the device is going to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The device will also come in two variants, one is a flat screen, and the other one is a curved screen.

The flat version will support fast charging at 90W, while the curved version will support ever faster charging with 120W, reported India TV news.
The leaked information also shared that the smartphone Xiaomi 14 pro specification will also include an upgraded camera module with WLG High-Lens sensors.

Xiaomi also incorporated WLG glass-plastic hybrid lenses in many of its smartphones, and the hybrid lenses consist of a glass wafer-level lens and six plastic lenses. This inclusion will enhance the overall camera performance of the device.
The Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch in November 2023.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

